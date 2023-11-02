SAP TechEd 2023: Comprehensive Generative AI Tools for Developers

SAP SE unveiled a comprehensive suite of generative AI capabilities and innovations, intending to empower developers of varying skill levels to elevate their businesses in the age of AI during the 2023 SAP TechEd event.

Today’s dynamic technology and business landscape means every developer needs to be an AI developer,” said Juergen Mueller, Chief Technology Officer and member of the Executive Board of SAP SE. “The innovations we’re launching at SAP TechEd, from AI-infused pro-code tools to a one-stop shop to create generative AI extensions and applications on SAP Business Technology Platform, supporting the developers at the heart of the AI revolution and providing them with resources they need to transform the way businesses run.”

SAP has introduced SAP Build Code solutions, designed to enhance collaboration between developers and business experts. These AI-powered tools streamline productivity, focusing on Java and JavaScript development, and leverage SAP’s generative AI co-pilot, Joule, to embed code generation features for data models, application logic, and test scripts.

In the realm of AI, quality data is paramount. SAP HANA Cloud enhances its data offerings by adding new vector database features to its multimodel offerings at no extra cost. These vector data stores effectively manage unstructured data, such as text, images, or audio, providing long-term memory and improved context for AI models. These enhancements allow users to quickly locate and retrieve similar objects, facilitating tasks like searching for suppliers based on language within contracts. The vector database features foster better interaction between large language models and a company’s critical data, enhancing data insights within a secure, private framework.

To further empower developers, SAP introduces the AI Foundation on SAP BTP, a comprehensive platform for creating AI- and generative AI-powered extensions and applications on SAP BTP. This platform includes everything developers need, from ready-to-use AI services and access to large language models to vector database capabilities and AI runtime and lifecycle management.

To meet the growing demand for skilled developers amid rapid tech innovation, SAP is enhancing learning with role-based certification and free resources for ABAP Cloud developers, promoting agility and cloud compatibility.

SAP joined Stanford HAI, fostering collaboration between SAP experts and Stanford academics in the field of Human-Centered AI. This collaboration focuses on the intersection of generative AI and business, furthering advancements in this field.