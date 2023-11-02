Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces New Managing Director for SA

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has announced the appointment of President Ntuli as the Board and Managing Director for South Africa, effective immediately.

President Ntuli now holds full responsibility for managing HPE’s South African business, overseeing its operations and team. He takes on the role of South Africa Managing Director after serving as the Director of HPE GreenLake Cloud Services for the UK, Ireland, Middle East, and Africa region over the past two years. Sandile Dube, the former country sales lead for HPE South Africa, has left the company for a new opportunity.

Based at HPE’s Johannesburg office, President Ntuli leads a team of more than 150 members situated in Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban. With a focus on cloud and digital transformation, President aims to leverage his knowledge and skills to drive growth in South Africa. This appointment underscores HPE’s commitment to the country.

In 2024, President Ntuli’s key priorities include utilizing AI and cloud technologies to support South Africa’s economic recovery, increasing market share in storage and computing, investing in HPE’s partner ecosystems, and fostering innovation through outcome-driven vertical solutions across various industries.

“I’m thrilled to take on the challenge of leading Hewlett Packard Enterprise South Africa in the next phase of our transformation journey. I look forward to building momentum in the market and empowering our partners and customers to advance the way people live and work,” commented President Ntuli, Managing Director of HPE South Africa.

Ahmad Alkhallafi, Emirates and Africa Managing Director at HPE, praised President as an exceptional leader with extensive regional experience. He expressed his delight in President continuing to drive innovation in the South African market, assuring that customers, channel partners, and staff members are in capable hands.