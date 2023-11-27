Ready to glimpse into the future of telco? Explore the latest trends set to make waves in 2024

Juniper Research reveals the 10 trends that will significantly impact the telecommunications landscape in 2024, as outlined in its latest whitepaper.

The report indicates that the telecommunications market is on the brink of substantial disruption, with the emergence of new technologies like generative AI and industry shifts such as Apple’s recent adoption of the RCS messaging standard, prompting stakeholders to reassess long-standing business strategies.

The top 10 telecommunications trends for 2024 are as follows:

1. Accelerated Satellite Launches Integrating Terrestrial & Non-terrestrial Cellular Networks.

2. Increased Usage of Open APIs in Telecoms, Driven by Escalating SMS Pricing and Fraud.

3. Generative AI Set to Revolutionize Conversational AI through Automated Personalized Marketing Campaigns.

4. Proliferation of iSIM-capable Devices in 2024, Fueling Global eSIM Adoption.

5. EU’s DMA Pressures OTT Channels to Develop Cross-platform Capabilities, with Apple Responding by Supporting RCS.

6. 5G Data Roaming Traffic to Accelerate BCE 2.0 Protocol Adoption.

7. Prioritization of Sustainable Initiatives to Reduce the Impact of Telco Supply Chains.

8. Large Language Models to Lower Entry Barriers for Voicebot Implementation.

9. 5G Advanced Networks Enabling New Mobility & XR Markets.

10. Network-wide AI Implementation Increasing Efficiency as 6G Approaches.