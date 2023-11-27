Calling all Apple fans in Kenya, iPhone 15 is now officially available!

Kenya|Kenyan customers can now enjoy the latest and most advanced iPhone models from Apple, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, which are available at select Apple Authorized Reseller stores across the country. These stores include Elite Digital Solutions (Apple Premium Reseller), Salute iWorld, Safaricom, Mac & More Solutions, and Globoedge Solutions, powered by Redington.

The phones come equipped with stunning new designs, with a durable colour-infused glass and aluminium body, and a Dynamic Island display that adapts to different activities and environments. The phones also come equipped with a powerful 48MP main camera, a new 2x Telephoto option, the A16 Bionic chip, and USB-C. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus have a long battery life, up to 26 hours and 20 hours of video playback respectively

These models boast a robust and lightweight titanium design, and enhanced camera upgrades, including a more advanced 48MP main camera system.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models are compatible with various accessories, such as AirPods, Apple Watch, and MagSafe chargers. The phones also support new features, such as Crash Detection, which can call for help in a severe car crash, and Focus-Pocus, which can create magical new portraits.

Now available for purchase at the Apple Authorized Reseller stores, with different storage options and prices. Customers can also shop online or visit the official Apple website for more information