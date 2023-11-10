New Solar Financing Packages for Households & Businesses

Nedbank has introduced market-leading solar financing packages on its Avo Solar website. Aiming to make solar and backup batteries affordable and accessible to South African households and businesses.

The packages offer competitive prices, full installation by certified suppliers, a 10-year warranty, and customized options. Nedbank provides finance options with up to 84 months to pay, addressing the cost barrier and promoting inclusivity in adopting solar power solutions.

”South Africans have learned that the only way to live and do business is to build resilience into their energy mix by harnessing the free power of the sun. To safeguard against unreliable electricity supply and ever-increasing electricity prices, solar and backup power options have never made more sense,” says Ciko Thomas, Group Managing Executive of Retail and Business Banking at Nedbank.

The initiative aligns with the growing demand for reliable energy sources amid load-shedding challenges in South Africa.

”Reducing your exposure to Eskom is an advantage from a cost point of view, and a way to increase the quality of your life or keep your business firing on all cylinders,’ continues Ciko. ‘We are committed to helping the greatest number of South African households and businesses as possible to solve their energy woes with our affordable and reliable solar energy solutions.”