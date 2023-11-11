Kena Health Scoops 2023 App of the Year

Kena Health received MTN’s App of the Year and Best Health App 2023 awards, showcased at a gala awards ceremony on November 9th.

Acknowledging South Africa’s health challenges, the award highlights how the app addresses current healthcare difficulties.

“We are delighted to have been recognized as the best Health Solution App and, of course, being named the overall App of the Year for 2023 is the cherry on the top,” says Saul Kornik, CEO and Founder of Kena Health. “These awards recognize the way in which Kena Health’s mobile app is revolutionizing healthcare in this country. By lowering healthcare costs by as much as 75%, we are bringing quality healthcare within the reach of a huge number of South Africans. With a growing population, healthcare systems are already under strain and will need innovative solutions to meet the challenge. Our vision is to evolve the healthcare systems across the continent, making quality healthcare more accessible and affordable.”

The app offers consultations and access to medical documents. Launched in 2022, it’s highly rated and heavily downloaded with over 300,000 downloads. It’s praised for quality care and affordable prices, with substantial investments backing its growth.

The Kena Health App allows customers to consult with a doctor, nurse, or mental health professional from their smartphones. The app also allows access to sick notes, prescriptions, and referrals.

Kornik emphasizes the goal of reducing healthcare costs and connecting customers with professional clinical teams affordably.

The awards celebrate innovation, identifying apps that redefine industry standards.