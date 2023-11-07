Influential Speakers to Share Insights at #HISA 2023

Taking place on November 29th and 30th at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa, The Healthcare Innovation Summit Africa (HISA) 2023 will feature keynote speeches from influential figures in the healthcare sector.
These thought leaders will share their insights and experiences on vital topics such as digital health, telemedicine, data analytics, and more.
Here are some of the keynote speakers:
Head of IT, National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)
Managing Director, Bigen Global Limited
Executive-Corpo
Founder and Managing Director of Zarcare
CEO, National Renal Care
Executive Head of Data, Insights & AI, AfroCentric Group
CEO, Strategic Health Solutions
Founder & CEO: Heaps.ai
CEO, AI Diagnostics
Managing Director, Guardian Eye
Sales Director
Group MD, inquba
Director | Co-founder, Lulame Modular Health