Free State Department of Health and Vodacom Unveil Next-Gen Digital Health Initiatives

In collaboration with the Free State Department of Health, Vodacom has launched two digital health solutions to enhance medical care in public hospitals.

The initiative aligns with the government’s tech-driven commitment to prioritize citizens, aiming to enhance efficiency and reduce medical malpractice risks.

Evah Mthimunye, Managing Executive for Vodacom Central Region, “Vodacom is a Purpose-led organization and our mission is to ensure that the potential offered by digital connectivity is fully harnessed by all people, irrespective of their background and social standing.

“In this regard, we are using our technological capabilities to provide the government, our long-standing partner, with digital solutions that are geared towards solving real challenges they face in their pursuit to serve members of the public better. Therefore, the solutions that we are launching today will go a long way in ensuring that government-owned hospitals in Free State provide ordinary citizens with improved medical care.”

Vodacom’s involvement reflects its purpose-driven mission to make digital connectivity accessible to all, contributing to the modernization of service delivery in the Free State.

The digital health solutions include a computer-aided dispatch system for ambulance tracking and a hands-free Assisted Reality Medico-legal Surveillance System using wearable tablets.

The Free These innovations align with the province’s Digital Health Strategy, advancing the vision of universal healthcare through National Health Insurance.

State Premier and the MEC for Health expressed optimism about the positive impact of these solutions on service delivery, enhancing quality, and breaking down access barriers in healthcare.