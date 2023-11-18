FBS Earns the Most Reliable Forex Broker 2023 Award

FBS, a prominent online trading platform, has received the esteemed title of “Most Reliable Forex Broker 2023” from the International Finance Expo. This recognition underscores FBS’s commitment to delivering secure and trustworthy financial services to its 27 million clients across 150 countries.

Established in 2009, FBS prioritizes earning the trust of its users and has consistently strengthened the security of its products. This dedication has led to FBS being honored as the “Most Reliable Forex Broker 2023,” with a focus on:

1. Global Regulation: FBS holds licenses from reputable financial regulators, including the Finance Service Commission, Belize, Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Australian Securities & Investments Commission.

2. Enhanced Product Security: The global broker implements strategic security measures such as server colocation with top providers, state-of-the-art DDoS protection systems, and proprietary trading proxy Anti-DDoS servers.

3. Fraud Monitoring and Control: FBS employs advanced data encryption methods and enforces stringent ID and payment verification for every user.

4. Customer-Centricity: With 24/7 multilingual client support and free educational resources, including personalized FBS VIP Analytics, the broker is committed to meeting clients’ needs and supporting them on their trading journey.

Diego Lima, FBS’s Business Development Manager for the African Region, expressed, “Acknowledgment of FBS as the Most Reliable Forex Broker of 2023 is a great honor and a powerful impulse for our brand to continue reimagining our products, making them even more convenient for our clients. Moreover, we are constantly enhancing our platform and clients’ data security to make their experience with FBS more comfortable and trustworthy.”