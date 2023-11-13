Tanzania’s eLibrary: 50k Books for Students!

The Tanzania Institute for Education (TIE) recently joined forces with Snapplify, a digital content provider to roll out the Tanzania eLibrary Project. This platform will make more than 50,000 digital books available for students across Tanzania, even in remote areas. The platform is also accessible 24/7 offline, making resources available to students regardless of their location.

The initiative aims to revolutionize the accessibility and quality of educational resources for students across Tanzania over the next three years.

Unlocking Resources for Students in Tanzania

The Tanzania eLibrary Project plans to deploy Snapplify’s edge eLibrary platform to every school in Tanzania. In addition, over 195,000 teachers and 11.2 million students will receive a personalized Snapplify account, which will grant them access to a diverse range of educational resources from multiple partner platforms.

Students will now have access to a range of new educational resources that they could not access before. The eLibrary will unlock, over 50,000 digital library books and TIE prescribed content.

24/7 Accessibility in Remote Areas

One of the most remarkable features of the Snapplify platform, known as Engage, is its accessibility. The platform ensures 24/7 availability, catering to the needs of students even in remote and rural areas. Furthermore, the content can be accessed offline once downloaded, allowing students to utilize the resources on various devices, including mobile phones.

Awarding Winning eLearning Platform

The Platform’s commitment to inclusivity and diversity was acknowledged by UNESCO, when it received the King Sejong Literacy Award in 2023, for making a contribution to growing global literacy.

The eLibrary offers an extensive collection of titles in various African languages, supporting publishers and authors. By embracing indigenous literature and promoting local voices, TIE and Snapplify aim to foster a sense of cultural pride and identity among Tanzanian students.

Snapplify’s Government Partnership Manager also expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “Our partnership with TIE reflects our shared vision of leveraging technology to democratize access to education. By providing students with a comprehensive digital learning ecosystem, we hope to inspire a love for learning and encourage academic excellence among Tanzanian youth.”