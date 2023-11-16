Eaton Launches Gigabit Network Card (Network-M3)

Eaton has unveiled its latest innovation, the Gigabit Network Card (Network-M3), combining enhanced features with innovative cybersecurity elements.

The Network-M3 card offers web-based monitoring and alerts, transforming IT power system oversight in response to evolving security needs.

“Cybersecurity challenges and threats keep on growing for all connected devices. Eaton is fully dedicated to this arms race and comes with a new weapon, helping its customers to remain on the safe side”, said Jaco du Plooy, Product Manager at Eaton Africa. “On top of increased resistance to cybersecurity attacks, the new Network-M3 platform is an ideal basis for the upcoming new features that will simplify users’ lives.”

It aims to ensure the security and reliability of uninterruptible power supplies (UPSs) and power distribution units (PDUs). Inheriting UL 2900-1 and IEC 62443-4-2 certifications, the Network-M3 ensures the secure management of critical infrastructure, providing flexibility in cybersecurity.

Features of the Network-M3 card include:

Chain-of-trust encryption and secure firmware boot capability, preventing the Gigabit Network Card from being a cyberattack vulnerability point on a network, with firmware updates available at no cost to the user.

A user-configurable firewall that provides an additional layer of security to protect the Gigabit Network Card and the UPS or PDU from unauthorized access and cyberattacks.

Remote storage of security keys, making the device tamper-resistant even in cases of physical breaches.

Zero-touch provisioning and auto-configuration commissions devices faster to save time in large-scale deployments.

Support of 10/100/1000 Mbps for diverse compatibility.

Certificate manager for easy creation and distribution of digital certificates to multiple devices.

The Network-M3 card not only provides web-based monitoring but also integrates with Eaton’s Brightlayer Data Centers suite for streamlined operations. Hardware-software synergy boosts automation, and remote management, and fortifies cybersecurity, cutting response times to power issues effectively.

Additionally, the card seamlessly integrates with Eaton’s cloud-based remote monitoring service for comprehensive data aggregation and prompt technician dispatch during critical events.