SA Vans Conversions Joins #HISA2023 as Exhibitors

This year SA Van Conversions will be exhibiting at the 8th annual Healthcare Innovation Summit Africa 2023. The panel van conversions company, that prides itself as a trailblazer in the industry has worked on a number of projects in converting vans to ambulances, mobile clinics, emergency vans, traffic police department and other law enforcement vehicles.

The company is recognised by the government and peers as an established organisation with many years of experience in working OEMs, various governmental departments, and individuals to produce top-quality conversions across South Africa and the SADC countries.

SA Van Conversions are proudly a BBBEE Level 2 Contributor and comply with all industry safety standards as well as the road-worthiness regulations of South Africa (as stipulated by South Africa’s Road Transport Act of 1998). They also work directly with National Regulator for Compulsory Specification (NRCS) to enforce the homologation of all their vehicles.

The custom panel conversion company will be exhibiting its services as the summit this year, and look forward to networking and engaging with a host of industry professionals.