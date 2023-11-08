Lenovo and Commvault Join Forces to Enhance Cybersecurity

Commvault has unveiled robust backup and recovery solutions for enterprise organizations, powered by Lenovo technology.

Paired with Lenovo’s award-winning hardware systems, Commvault offers IT teams data protection and management from a single view, delivering simplicity. CIOs gain flexibility, reliability, and high-scale performance with better TCO and faster time to value.

Kate Mollett, Senior Director of Commvault Africa, stated, “This partnership signals our intent to collaborate with a significant player like Lenovo, addressing the challenges of our joint customer base, both globally and locally in South Africa.”

As South Africa embraces digital transformation, cybersecurity is vital. The country witnessed 230 million cyber threat detections last year, with an average data breach cost of R49.45 million, emphasizing the importance of strong security.

Dean Wolson, General Manager of Infrastructure Solutions Group at Lenovo Africa, highlights Lenovo’s contribution to enhancing cyber resilience for South African enterprises. He underscores the combination of hardware expertise and Commvault’s capabilities, ensuring data protection and support for various applications, databases, and infrastructures.

This partnership guarantees top-tier cyber resilience and data protection, offering secure hardware components and advanced software defenses. The zero-trust architecture of these solutions evolves to counter ever-changing threats, fortifying South Africa’s cybersecurity landscape.