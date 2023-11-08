Mamello Clinical Solutions Sponsors #HISA2023

Mamello Clinical Solutions mamellocs. is welcomed as a prominent healthcare solutions provider sponsor by IT News Africa for the Healthcare Innovation Summit Africa 2023. This prestigious healthcare innovation event is scheduled for November 29th and 30th at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Founded in 2014 Mamello Clinical Solutions aims to be the most integrated, reliable, and customer-driven healthcare solutions provider in South Africa. The business services both the public and private healthcare sectors, focussing on a range of diagnostic imaging-, biomedical- and accessory medical equipment including medical consumables products.

They are committed to leveraging technology to improve healthcare quality and access across the continent, fostering a culture of growth and strong customer relationships, while providing top-notch technical solutions and exceptional support services.

As a sponsor of the Healthcare Innovation Summit Africa 2023, Mamello Clinical Solutions will feature some of its innovative and impactful healthcare solutions and products. It offers attendees the opportunity to engage with the creators and users of these solutions. The company will also share its expertise on topics like digital health, telemedicine, and data analytics.

Their aim is to collaborate with other healthcare stakeholders and innovators during the summit, contributing to the growth of the African healthcare ecosystem.

