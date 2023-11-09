ATS Network Management to showcase SolarWinds Service Desk at Africa Tech Fest, Transforming IT Service Management

ATS Network Management, the leading distributor of cutting-edge Network and Cyber Security Monitoring solutions in Africa, is excited to showcase SolarWinds Service Desk at the prestigious Africa Tech Fest.

This marks a significant milestone for African businesses and institutions, as they gain access to SolarWinds Service Desk, a dynamic IT service management (ITSM) solution that promises to revolutionize the way IT services are delivered on the continent.

SolarWinds Service Desk is a comprehensive, cloud-based platform designed to streamline and enhance IT service management (ITSM).

This cutting-edge software solution is tailored to meet the unique needs of organizations of all sizes, providing a powerful toolkit for managing IT incidents, problems, changes, and assets. The unveiling of SolarWinds Service Desk at Africa Tech Fest marks the beginning of an exciting era in IT service management for African businesses and institutions.

Key Features and Benefits of SolarWinds Service Desk

Efficient Incident Management: Quickly identify, prioritize, and resolve IT incidents, minimizing operational disruptions in an ITIL ready platform. Change Management(CMDB): Seamlessly manage IT changes to ensure a stable IT infrastructure. Asset Management(ITAM): Gain a comprehensive view of IT assets, optimize resource allocation, and control costs. Self-Service Portal: Empower end-users to resolve IT issues independently, reducing the workload on IT support teams. Powerful Reporting and Analytics: Leverage data analytics for data-driven decisions and enhanced IT service performance. Intuitive Automation: Automate routine tasks, freeing up IT personnel for strategic initiatives. Customizable Workflows: Tailor SolarWinds Service Desk to your organization’s unique needs through customizable workflows and forms. Seamless Integration: Integrate with other SolarWinds products and third-party applications for a unified IT management solution.

Glenn Lazarus, CEO of ATS Network Management, expressed his enthusiasm about this launch: “We are proud to showcase SolarWinds Service Desk to African soil, and we believe this product will revolutionize IT service management across the continent. SolarWinds Service Desk adopts an Enterprise Service Management (ESM) approach to service management, extending the application of ITSM principles to other departments, enabling organizations to streamline processes, reduce operational costs, and enhance customer service across the enterprise. Our partnership with SolarWinds showcases our dedication to providing top-notch IT solutions to African businesses and organizations.”

ATS Network Management provides this ITSM solution through their dedicated partner channel, spanning over 22 countries in Africa, ensuring businesses and organizations across the continent have easy access to world-class IT management tools.

The official introduction of SolarWinds Service Desk will take place at Africa Tech Fest, an annual event that gathers industry leaders, technology enthusiasts, and innovators from across the continent.

The event will be held from 13 to 16 November at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, offering attendees the opportunity to witness live demonstrations of SolarWinds Service Desk’s capabilities. To get more information about SolarWinds Service Desk, visit ATS Network Management and Solarwinds at stand c100.

–Staff writer–