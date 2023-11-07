7 Practical Steps for Women to Stay Safe Online

In the interconnected world of today’s digital landscape, the internet has woven itself into the everyday fabric of our lives. The web provides the world’s knowledge at our fingertips, connects us with friends across continents, and presents a thriving platform for creativity and expression.

The digital world can also reinforce existing gender inequalities and widen the gender digital divide. Despite the challenges, we have an opportunity to create a safer, more equal internet for South African women and girls, says ESET Southern Africa’s CEO, Carey van Vlaanderen.

According a report by UN Women, that conducted a study of 51 countries, reveals that 38% of women personally experienced online harassment, and that only one in four reported it to the relevant authorities, while nearly nine in 10 women opted to limit their online activity as a result.

In South Africa, and abroad, trafficking is an ongoing concern. Women are vulnerable targets for cybercriminals that try to lure them with fake online relationships and promises, grooming them to meet in person.

Despite the risks, limiting online activity is not the solution. Rather, women and girls can empower themselves and others to navigate the internet without fear.

One crucial way women can take control over their online lives is by creating private social media profiles with two-factor authentication, only sharing content with known individuals and limiting personal information that is shared.

Women whose careers depend on keeping up a public profile may find it helpful to use multiple accounts; one that represents you professionally and another for personal use.

Parents and teachers can make use of resources and tools like ESET’s Safer Kids Online Digital Matters to share online safety tips. These discussions should empower girls to navigate the digital world safely and confidently.

Practical tips for staying safe online: