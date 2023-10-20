Trend Micro Earns Acclaim as a 2023 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice

Customers on the Peer Insights platform have recently acknowledged Trend Micro, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, for its excellence in the 2023 Gartner Voice of the Customer for Endpoint Protection Platforms.

Gartner, one of the world’s foremost research and advisory firms, operates the Gartner Peer Insights platform, where real customers can leave unbiased reviews of the technology solutions they use.

Trend Micro’s Endpoint Protection is designed to secure a multitude of endpoints, including computers, smartphones, tablets, and even servers, from various threats like malware, ransomware, phishing attacks, and zero-day vulnerabilities. By offering robust protection for devices and data, Trend Micro aids organizations in achieving a resilient defense against a rapidly evolving threat landscape.

“The Trend Vision One platform takes modern endpoint protection to a new level by enabling customers to manage policies and bridge the gap between threat protection and cyber risk management across endpoints, servers, and cloud workloads all from a single location,” said Gareth Redelinghuys, Country Managing Director at Trend. “We’re delighted this approach is resonating with the market. There’s no more important validation for us than from the cybersecurity community through the voices of our customers.”

This recognition is more than a feather in Trend Micro’s cap; it serves as a testament to their tireless pursuit of innovation and excellence. It reaffirms the company’s status as a cybersecurity leader that consistently delivers on its promises to protect endpoints in an increasingly digital world.