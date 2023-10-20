Nashua Kopano Expands Partnership to Empower ICT Skills Development

Nashua Kopano, an enterprise workspace solutions provider, plans to expand its partnership with the Gauteng City-Region Academy (GCRA) beyond offering bursaries to assisting in developing on-the-job ICT skills. In the initial three years of the partnership, Nashua Kopano supported over 90 students with funding for tertiary education.

GCRA, a Gauteng government agency, fosters a skilled talent pool through programs like bursaries, internships, and leadership initiatives. Partners like Nashua Kopano support career and educational opportunities for disadvantaged youth.

Nashua Kopano partnered with GCRA in 2019, pledging R 500,000 annually for ICT studies for high-achieving black female learners. To date, they have granted bursaries to over 90 learners, and this partnership extends until 2024. It intends to offer internships and potential employment opportunities to bursary recipients upon graduation.

Furthermore, Nashua Kopano aims to collaborate with business partners to place students in internships, facilitating practical on-the-job skills and experience. Bursaries and internships are available to disadvantaged male learners, aligning with the commitment to advance ICT skills for the industry and economy.

Thabiso Matau, an aspiring software engineer and bursary recipient, expressed relief upon acceptance, highlighting the significance of the opportunity to gain internship experience in a tech company.

Chris Kruger, MD of Nashua, emphasized that funding education and entry-level experience remain significant barriers for many young people in Gauteng. Their partnership intends not only to assist talented youth from underprivileged backgrounds in financing their studies but also to equip them with practical experience to launch their careers.

Percy Moleke, CEO of GCRA, underscored the importance of youth development, skill creation, and catalyzing socioeconomic opportunities for the Gauteng Provincial Government. The collaboration with Nashua Kopano enhances the province’s competitiveness and creates employment opportunities in the growing ICT sector, ultimately improving lives.