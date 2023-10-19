Teaching Teenagers to Safely Navigate Online Spaces

As we progress deeper into the 5th industrial revolution and the technology it has introduced our era, industries have benefited substantially and everyday life is leading us more into a realm of convenience, efficiency and immediacy.

The pace is picking up at which we are able to complete tasks and if you’re an owner of a smartphone and have access to google, you have no excuse for not having access to the information you need to get something done.

Dangers of Quick & Easy Digital Access

Along with this quick easy access comes the growing concern of security. Not only data security, but the safety of the user who is on the other end of the navigation pane. To address this growing concern, Shaun Fuchs, CEO of Founder of Centennial schools, shares with us his insight on the importance of teaching young people how to protect themselves while navigating the online space.

Shaun says, “Given that almost 70% of South Africans regularly frequent the online space, opportunities for students are vast, however, it can also be a place of danger in the absence of essential tech-safety education.”

Teaching Healthy Tech Habits

He further explains that Gen Z, which consists of individuals from the ages of 11 to 26, are the most digitally literate generation on the planet today, “They live on their mobile phones. Using multiple online applications and platforms comes naturally to them.

By modelling healthy tech habits and communication skills we are helping them to establish online boundaries, including how to communicate with people effectively online.”

Exercising Vigilance in the Online Space

Another important point that he addresses is that children need to be vigilant and smart about their digital interactions. This includes password safety, how to determine the authenticity of an online profile, limiting the amount of information they reveal online, being able to distinguish between real and fake sites, and mitigating cyberbullying and scam-based situations.

Expert and co-founder of CoinEd Kreaan Singh, partnered with Centennial Schools to provide blockchain and cryptocurrency training for students, says there are three important rules for students to follow:

Be careful about the information that you share with people and online. Criminals will use this information to manipulate you to gain access to your personal information which could include your cryptocurrency holdings. Always do your own research. Be wary of opportunities that sound too good to be true. A simple internet search will often be the difference between falling victim to a scam and avoiding one. If your teenagers use Cryptocurrency or interact with any payment processes online, they need to understand how to secure their funds. If you are holding your investments on cryptocurrency exchanges, make sure you use unique, strong passwords.

“By making sure our children are digitally literate and digitally safe, we are giving them the tools they need to succeed in life and work,” Fuchs says.