Sony announces new PS 5 Slim

Sony has surprised the gaming world by announcing a new version of its PlayStation 5 console, dubbed the PS 5 Slim.

The PS 5 Slim is a smaller, lighter, and cheaper version of the PS 5, with some notable changes and improvements.

The PS 5 Slim has been reduced in volume by more than 30%, and weight by 18% and 24% compared to the previous models, according to Sony. The console has four separate cover panels, with the top portion in a glossy look, while the bottom remains matte.

One of the most interesting features of the PS 5 Slim is that it offers the option to add an Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive to the PS 5 Digital Edition.

It features a 1TB SSD, an upgrade from the initial 825GB SSD in the launch PS5. This expansion provides users with increased storage for games and applications, resulting in quicker load times and enhanced performance.

The PS 5 Slim will have the same technology features that make the PS 5 the best to play, such as ray tracing, adaptive triggers, haptic feedback, Tempest 3D AudioTech, and more.

The PS 5 Slim is a welcome addition to Sony’s console lineup, as it provides greater choice and flexibility for gamers who want to experience the next generation of gaming. The new design, storage capacity, and disc drive option make it an attractive option for both new and existing PS5 owners.