Stadium of the Future: Stade de France

The Stade de France, an architectural masterpiece located in the city of Saint-Denis just north of Paris, is much more than a sporting arena; it’s a technological marvel that sets new standards for enhancing the spectator experience.

From high-definition giant screens to cutting-edge audio systems and advanced lighting, Stade de France embraces the future of sports event technology. There is much to be explored within the futuristic confines of the Stade de France where the Rugby World Cup, hosting the winning team of South Africa was held.

This iconic stadium boasts a plethora of cutting-edge technology creating an unforgettable and immersive experience. Here are a few of the technological features installed in the stadium:

1. Cutting-Edge Audio Systems

One of the key elements that make Stade de France stand out is its state-of-the-art audio system. In a recent upgrade, the stadium installed a 13-zone audio system featuring nearly 300 NEXO GEO S12 loudspeaker cabinets and 30 RS18s, making it the first sports stadium to integrate these powerful sub-bass units.

The GEO S12 design was customized for the Stade de France, resulting in the creation of the S12-ST cabinet, perfectly suited for large-format sporting environments. This modification included a +3dB treble boost to ensure the sound reaches its audience effectively, even when the speakers are positioned 45 meters above.

The integration of NEXO’s GEOSoft program and EASE allows precise control over the loudspeaker output’s directivity, ensuring that sound remains within the stadium’s boundaries and adheres to regulation limits.

It also facilitates centralized system control, enabling operators to send any signal to any zone within the stadium, from the pitch to the car parks, all from a single control room.

2. Full EtherSound Network: Streamlining Operations

The Stade de France’s audio system operates on a full EtherSound network, a technology known for its high-speed and low-latency audio networking capabilities. This network empowers sound engineers and operators with a level of system control that is unmatched, ensuring seamless communication and coordination during events. Any input can be effortlessly routed to any output within the stadium, facilitating the transmission of announcements, music, or commentary to different areas of the grandstand and the stadium as a whole. The result is a stadium that adapts to the ever-changing needs of the event, making it a versatile and dynamic space for both sports and entertainment.

3. Lightning Fast 5G Connectivity

The introduction of 5G connectivity within the stadium ensures that fans have access to lightning-fast internet and connectivity, enabling them to share their experiences, engage with social media, and access exclusive content in real-time. This technology is a game-changer for live sports, providing fans with a truly connected and interactive experience.

4. AI-driven Crowd Management

AI-driven crowd management takes safety and convenience to a whole new level. AI algorithms can analyze crowd behavior, detect anomalies, and adjust security measures accordingly. This not only enhances safety but also optimizes the fan experience by ensuring efficient entry and exit, minimizing congestion, and improving overall stadium operations.

The Stade de France is not just a sports venue; it’s a testament to the ever-evolving landscape of technology in sports. From its cutting-edge audio systems to its embrace of augmented reality, 5G, and AI-driven crowd management, this iconic stadium is a shining example of how technology is shaping the future of sports events.