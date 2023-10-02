Sanlam’s New Fintech Cluster to Fast Track Financial Access for All Africans

The launch of Sanlam Fintech – a business cluster within the Sanlam Group – signals a strategic move to expand the Group’s existing fintech offering and ensure that all aspects of the US$8-billion (R143-billion) listed company’s services are digitally led. The overarching goal is to use tech to accelerate access to financial services for all Africans, delivering on the brand’s purpose: to help Africans live with financial confidence.

Gathered under the Sanlam Fintech cluster is a host of existing product houses that Sanlam – Africa’s largest non-banking financial services group – believes will be key for its digital, direct growth ambitions. These include Sanlam Rewards (Wealth Bonus, Sanlam Reality), Satrix Now , MiWay Blink , Santam Switch, Home+, EasyEquities, Sanlam Credit Solutions, and Sanlam Multi Data.

“At the heart of Sanlam Fintech is the convergence of a single ecosystem that incorporates financial guidance, rewards, non-intermediated product offerings and seamless payment capabilities to deliver the integrated digital experience that today’s client expects,” explains Riaan van Dyk, Sanlam Fintech’s CEO, adding, “We are building a single view of customer that will allow us to serve hyperpersonalised interactions at scale, ensuring that our clients get a holistic experience tailored to their needs, regardless of the Sanlam Group product(s) they hold.”

Investment in New Value Propositions to Drive Growth

Sanlam also has ambitious plans to invest in new value propositions to drive future growth. It has established an ‘entrepreneurial’ team within Sanlam Fintech which will focus on building new tools, products, and capabilities. Currently, this includes fast-tracking AI development and deployment to enhance existing product experiences and sales processes.