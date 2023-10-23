Safaricom Paves the Way for Better Digital Security

Statistics from the Communications Authority show that between July to September 2023, Kenya experienced more than 123 million cyber threat events.

Last year, the government introduced a National Cybersecurity Strategy (2022-2027) that outlines an implementation framework and timeline to address gaps in the changing cyberspace.

In order to find a solution and address this pertinent issue, and as a part of the CyberSecurity awareness month, Safaricom hosted an industry wide cyber security summit with a call on businesses, government and individuals to invest in technologies that protect sensitive information and critical systems from cyber threats.

The theme of the event was ‘Becoming a Cyber Resilient Organisation’, brought together close to 400 Cybersecurity industry leaders and professionals physically and virtually to discuss the latest cyber security trends and evolving enterprise networks.

Nicholas Mulila, Chief Corporate Security Officer, mentioned how severe the threats are, given the subtle and sophisticated manner in which they are formulated, “Attackers are constantly working on designing, building, and evolving solutions to bypass or overcome the most advanced cybersecurity solutions. This has created a landscape in which companies face more significant cyber threats than ever before.”

Through this initiative Safaricom reinforces their aim to continue to provide a variety of solutions that connect, protect, enable and transform business, ensuring business continuity even in the face of cyber attacks.

Cynthia Kropac, Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Safaricom PLC says that the company has adopted an enhanced cloud solution that is augmented with cyber security, and reliable connectivity and payment services.

Other dignitaries present at the forum were Jackson Makewa, Director Cybersecurity, Department for Information Communications and Colonel James Kimuyu, Director General, National Computer and Cybercrimes.