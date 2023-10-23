How are cybercriminals targeting the Israeli-Hamas conflict for scams?

As the Israeli-Hamas conflict persists, leading to numerous casualties, extensive devastation, and a humanitarian crisis on both sides, cybercriminals are taking advantage of people’s desire to provide assistance.

Cybercriminals Deceptively Target Donors in Israeli-Hamas Conflict Scam

They are accomplishing this by sending deceptive emails and setting up counterfeit websites that appear to be gathering donations for those impacted by the conflict. These deceptive tactics have resulted in the theft of money from unsuspecting victims.

These deceptive charity scams are regrettably quite common, often taking advantage of real crises. Fraudulent emails written in English have notably increased, falsely soliciting donations for those affected by the Israeli-Hamas conflict.

The attackers use advanced social engineering techniques to prey on people’s desire to help and their compassion. They impersonate charitable organizations, employing emotional language to lure users into clicking on links to scam websites that prompt donations. These deceptive emails originate from various addresses.

Scam email links lead to fake websites with conflict details, images, and prompts for donations. Fraudsters make it easy to transfer money by offering various cryptocurrency transaction options, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, and Litecoin.

Kaspersky finds fake web pages with wallet addresses for collecting aid in the conflict area for various groups.

To evade spam filters, scammers create multiple text variations, using phrases like ‘we call to your compassion and benevolence’ or ‘we call to your empathy and generosity,’ and substituting words like ‘help’ with synonyms such as ‘support’ and ‘aid.’ They also alter links and sender addresses. Effective cybersecurity solutions are essential to guard against these tactics.