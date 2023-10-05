Microsoft and M-PESA Africa’s MSME Digital Skills Initiative

Microsoft is collaborating with M-PESA Africa to support its Capability Development Academy, providing access to the Microsoft Community Platform and SME Skilling Programs. This partnership aims to empower Micro, Small, and Medium SMEs (MSMEs) across various African markets by promoting capacity building and digitization.

Through the Microsoft Community and Training platform, M-PESA Africa plans to digitize skilling and leverage the community platform to equip MSMEs with essential skills for developing robust business models, financial management, and outstanding customer service.

M-PESA, Africa’s leading fintech and payments service, connects over 60 million customers and 900,000 businesses across eight countries, processing over 91 million transactions and more than $1 billion in value daily.

Africa possesses the world’s youngest working population and could supply the next workforce generation. However, addressing the widening skills gap is essential. SMEs are vital for Africa’s inclusive growth, anchoring economies and creating jobs.

In emerging economies, SMEs contribute 40% of GDP and create at least 90% of new jobs. Despite having the world’s highest entrepreneurship rate, up to 80% of African SMEs fail within their first five years. Access to business tools, finance, and digital skills are key challenges for SMEs.

Microsoft, through its Africa Transformation Office, is committed to closing the digital skills gap and aims to digitally enable 10 million SMEs in Africa by providing business apps and skilling content. Microsoft’s skilling programs, available through M-PESA business solutions, will empower MSMEs with financial management knowledge and entrepreneurial skills, improving their chances of accessing formal financial services and reducing manual transaction costs.

The program’s goal is to enhance livelihoods for MSME entrepreneurs, reduce inequalities, and empower vulnerable groups in alignment with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 10. The program will be implemented in several M-PESA Africa markets, including Kenya, Lesotho, Mozambique, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Tanzania.

Sitoyo Lopokoiyit, Managing Director – M-PESA Africa, stated, “Empowering [MSMEs] to succeed creates an even larger impact for their communities due to their outsized economic contribution.”

Gerald Maithya, Managing Director, Africa Transformation Office, Microsoft, emphasized the significance of driving MSME development and financial inclusion in Africa for sustainable and inclusive economic growth.