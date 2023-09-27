Why Yoco, iKhokha, and Flash Business are the Top Choice for SMBs?

Your small to medium business is thriving, but there’s always room for improvement in streamlining operations and lightening your team’s load. In today’s digital age, innovative tools and services have emerged to help businesses like yours achieve just that.

You might have heard of YOCO, iKhokha, and Flash Business, names increasingly common in local stores, markets, and community hubs. But what makes these solutions so popular among entrepreneurs and small business owners?

Let’s delve into each of these services to discover how they can contribute to your business’s success.

Yoco: Streamline Payments and Boost Growth

Yoco, an African technology company, aims to empower small businesses by simplifying payments and providing a suite of tools to enhance overall operations. At its core is the Yoco app, a free and user-friendly application designed to seamlessly connect you with your business.

The app offers:

Effortless card payments, expanding your payment options, and improving customer convenience.

A Yoco profile for business management, enabling you to track payments, monitor sales, send invoices, and more from a centralized platform.

Yoco is a major supplier of card machines to South African small businesses, with over 120,000 merchants relying on their card machines, online payment tools, point of sale (POS) software, and working capital products. Benefits include streamlined payment processes, enhanced customer experience, and positioning your business for growth.

iKhokha: Transform Your Payment Experience

iKhokha provides a mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) solution, allowing business owners to accept card transactions seamlessly. Their card machines and smartphone app create a comprehensive payment ecosystem with several advantages for your business.

iKhokha accepts Visa and MasterCard debit and credit card payments, as well as cash and mobile transactions. You can also sell value-added services and monitor sales performance using the My Business merchant portal.

Security is a priority for iKhokha, being one of the few South African mPOS solutions with full international payment security accreditation. User-friendly features include sending customer receipts via email or SMS, tracking business performance with analytics, and an internal battery for flexibility.

Flash Business: Your Business on the Go

The Flash Business app places your business in the palm of your hand, enabling you to sell products and services from your smartphone, whether you’re on the move or at your store.

Key features include:

Easy registration, making becoming a Flash trader a breeze.

Selling a variety of products and services, such as airtime, data, electricity, bill payments, and more.

Convenient balance top-up options at retail locations or select ATMs.

With Flash Business, you can diversify revenue streams, meet diverse customer needs, and operate your business anytime, anywhere.

In a world where time is money, AppGallery emerges as a game-changer for entrepreneurs seeking operational efficiency.

Besides Yoco, iKhokha, and Flash Business, this app marketplace offers access to diverse apps revolutionizing payment, inventory, marketing, and analytics.