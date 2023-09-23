WhatsApp Unveils Innovative Features to Elevate User and Business Experiences

Introducing Flows to empower businesses, allowing them to offer enhanced experiences within chat. These experiences include actions like selecting train seats, ordering meals, or scheduling appointments, all seamlessly integrated into the conversation.

Flows provide businesses with the capability to present comprehensive menus and customizable forms, catering to diverse customer needs. The rollout of Flows to businesses worldwide through the WhatsApp Business Platform is scheduled for the coming weeks.

Choose Your Payment Service

To streamline in-chat purchases, and simplify the payment process, individuals in India can add items to their cart and make payments using their preferred method, including supported UPI apps, debit and credit cards, and more. Collaborating with partners Razorpay and PayU, to make payment as straightforward as sending a message.

Meta Verified Businesses on WhatsApp

Businesses are being empowered to attain verification from Meta, guaranteeing that users engage with the correct business entity. To attain Meta Verified status, businesses must demonstrate their legitimacy to Meta. In return, they receive a verified badge, enhanced account support, and protection against impersonation. For businesses interested in registration, Meta Verified will provide premium features. These include the capability to create a customized WhatsApp page that can be discovered through web search and multi-device support for accommodating multiple employees in customer interactions. The testing of Meta Verified will commence with small businesses using the WhatsApp Business app before its expansion to businesses on the WhatsApp Business Platform in the future.

These ongoing enhancements of features are designed to improve customer service and offerings for businesses. These updates are expected to promote connections, nurture relationships, and boost productivity within the business environment.