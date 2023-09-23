iPhone 15 Price Guide and Availability

Highly anticipated release of iPhone 15 has finally arrived, although the device is not yet available for purchase in local store – they are available for pre-order on the iStore and various other local retailer sites.

Apple iStore have made the iPhone 15 available for pre-order on its site. Incredible connection is also offering the mobile device on pre-order.

The US has managed to retain the iPhone 15’s base model price of $800, South Africa hasn’t been quite so lucky. The standard iPhone 15 with 128GB of storage will start at R22,000. This is R1400 more than the iPhone 14’s starting price.

Apple has announced that customers can also apply for any Telkom, MTN or Vodacom new or contract upgrade for the device at any local iStore. The iStore also offers an impressive trade in service which allows you to swop your current iPhone in for a new one which may save you a few thousand rands.

The simplest of the range – the iPhone 15, comes with a starting price of R21,999. The price does increase depending on the capacity that you choose, with the price tag sitting at R30,799 for the highest capacity of R512GB. The iPhone 15 Pro Max, highest priced device of the range starts at R33,499 in a range of colors including Black Titanium, Blue Titanium, Natural Titanium and White Titanium.

Shipping date for pre-orders of iPhone 15 will take place anytime between the 22 September onwards.