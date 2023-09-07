Safaricom Introduces Neon Smarta & Neon Ultra to Lipa Mdogo Mdogo

Kenya| Safaricom has introduced two new neon smartphones to Lipa Mdogo Mdogo, continuing to provide Kenyans with access to the internet and the world of possibilities through pay-as-they-use smartphones.

The new smartphones include the Neon Smarta and the more advanced Neon Ultra, offering a larger screen and enhanced camera performance.

Peter Ndegwa, CEO of Safaricom PLC, stated, “We are keen to enable more Kenyans to enjoy the transformative power of the internet by offering affordable 4G devices through Lipa Mdogo Mdogo, which has already empowered over 1 million Kenyans to upgrade from 2G feature phones. We also continue to invest in our network to provide our customers with the best connectivity across the country.”

Lipa Mdogo Mdogo is delivered in partnership with Android, Google’s operating system for internet-enabled devices. All smartphones on offer come with a suite of Google Apps, including search, maps, Gmail, and YouTube. Designed for a great smartphone experience—access apps on the go, work, stay entertained and stay connected effortlessly.

Mariam Abdullahi, Director of Android and Platforms Partnerships for Africa, expressed, “Android’s goal has always been to democratize access by bringing the power of computing to everyone. The uptake of Lipa Mdogo Mdogo since its launch in 2020 is proof that affordability continues to be a key barrier to entry into the digital world. We are pleased to extend this partnership to enable more Safaricom users to take advantage of the opportunities that exist online.”

Neon range offers affordability with optimal screen, battery, storage, and camera for enjoying Safaricom’s reliable 4G network.

Safaricom introduced Lipa Mdogo Mdogo in 2020 to encourage 4G adoption in the country by upgrading customers from 2G feature phones to affordable 4G smartphones. Since then, Safaricom has partnered with manufacturers such as Transsion, Samsung, and Nokia to include more smartphones in the Lipa Mdogo Mdogo offering.

Safaricom bridges the digital divide via Mwelekeo ni internet: offers affordable data, 4G devices, and the internet’s transformative power.