Cyber Expert Warning: Why Your Internet-Connected Devices Could Be Unsafe

Imagine living in a home where you can control the thermostat with your voice, or where your fridge can place your grocery order for you. This seems like the direction that we’re headed in, or, we’ve already arrived.

The truth is the Internet of Things has already propelled us years into the future and although these gadgets may improve our lives in some way or another they may have an equally negative impact.

Cyber experts from Geonade are warning users of smart devices to be vigilant in their use of them, and staying informed on what IoT devices are and their possible dangers can keep you safe. What could possibly go wrong with your smartwatch? Here are a few potential dangers to the world’s most loved gadgets;

What Could Go Wrong?

Easy-to-Guess Passwords

Many of these gadgets come with simple passwords that anyone could guess. Sometimes, you can’t even change these passwords, making it a piece of cake for people with bad intentions to access your stuff.

Old Software

Just like your phone or computer, these gadgets need updates to stay secure. But unlike your phone, they don’t always update themselves automatically, leaving them open to attacks.

Weak Security Measures

These devices often don’t have the same level of security that we’re used to with our smartphones or computers. That means the information they send and receive could be easily intercepted by people who know how.

Not Knowing Any Better

Let’s face it; not all of us are tech-savvy. Many people don’t realize that these convenient gadgets can be a security risk, so they don’t take the simple steps needed to make them safer.

What Can Cyber criminals do?

If someone gains access to your smart device, they can control large groups of devices to the point of overwhelming and shutting websites down. They can also steal personal information, hold devices for ransom, and use the access to spy on you in your own home.

What to do to protect yourself?

Protecting your smart devices from being compromised can be achieved with a few simple steps. Firstly you can secure your device by changing the default password to something that only you would know.

Another important step not to ignore is keeping the device’s software up-to-date. Regularly checking the manufacturer’s website will keep you informed about the updates required. Smart devices now have options for extra security features like two-step verification that can provide added protection.

Cyber expert at Geonode, Harry Stipkins says, “Smart gadgets can make our lives so much easier, but they also come with risks. By knowing what those risks are and how to protect ourselves, we can enjoy all the benefits without worry. Remember, a little awareness and a few simple steps can go a long way in keeping you safe.”