Nedbank Broadens Its Horizon in Partnership Expansion

Nedbank and SAA Voyager have unveiled an exciting expansion of their partnership. Convert SAA Voyager Miles to AvoPoints for convenient shopping on Avo SuperShop, featuring favorite brands with speedy delivery.

Privesan Naidoo, Nedbank Executive in Trading Products, shares their enthusiasm: “We are thrilled to advance our enduring collaboration with SAA Voyager. It has been warmly embraced by SAA Voyager clients, who converted so many Miles that Avo swiftly became their top non-flight redemption partner within just one month. Avo provides exceptional value for SAA Voyager clients, offering a diverse range of spending options for Voyager Miles. Additionally, members can earn AvoPoints on every purchase and even enhance their Voyager Miles accumulation rate, especially if they hold an SAA Voyager Cheque or Credit Card.”

The Avo SuperShop boasts over 22,000 businesses catering to over 2 million registered customers on a user-friendly platform. Shopping categories span tech, groceries, airtime, data, vouchers, power solutions, gaming, fashion, homeware, and more. Avo’s remarkable growth, with a sevenfold year-on-year increase in gross merchandise value (GMV) reported in May 2023, underlines its success.

SAA Voyager credit cards quickly accumulate Miles for users. The new collaboration with Avo introduces fresh opportunities for clients to utilize their hard-earned Voyager Miles.

Tebogo Tsimane, Executive at SAA Commercial, acknowledges the value of the SAA Voyager loyalty program, offering incredible travel experiences and coveted Companion Tickets for Voyager Credit and Cheque Cardholders. He notes, “The ability to use Voyager Miles on Avo enhances the program’s value, strengthening the partnership between SAA and Nedbank.”

Converting Voyager Miles to AvoPoints is a straightforward process.SAA Voyager clients can sign up on AvoSuperShop, click ‘Exchange points,’ enter SAA Voyager credentials, and convert Miles to AvoPoints.

Nedbank’s Privesan Naidoo adds, “This partnership will continue evolving as we enhance the value for SAA Voyager and Avo users. An exciting benefit launching in September is the option to convert AvoPoints into Voyager Miles for purchasing air tickets, expanding travel possibilities significantly.”