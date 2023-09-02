Manufacturers: Prepare for Looming Cyberattacks

Manufacturers worldwide are preparing for the impact of a growing wave of cyberattacks targeting operational technology and industrial control systems, which are escalating exponentially.

To assist manufacturing leaders in safeguarding their crucial infrastructure and averting operational disruptions, Cybersplice is hosting a timely webinar on September 7, 2023, at 3 PM SAST, entitled “How Manufacturers Can Maintain 100% Production-Line Integrity in the Face of Cyber-Physical Attacks.”

Focus on Factory Floor Environments

The threat landscape is continually escalating, with organized crime syndicates, ransomware groups, nation-state actors, and other malicious entities increasingly focusing their attention on vulnerable factory floor environments. These attackers are actively exploiting manufacturers’ cybersecurity vulnerabilities, posing a severe threat to production lines.

Actionable Plans and Tool Demonstrations

Cybersplice experts will present actionable plans and tool demonstrations to help manufacturers identify threats early, manage vulnerabilities, and gain control over inherent cyber-physical risks. Attendees will acquire practical insights into:

Achieving comprehensive visibility across operational technology (OT) networks

Implementing micro-segmentation to thwart lateral movement

Shielding unpatched legacy equipment from potential attacks

Developing robust incident response capabilities

“Manufacturers can no longer overlook the unmanaged evolution of converged IT and OT networks or rely on IT-focused or outdated approaches to defend against modern threats,” stated Cybersplice CEO Marais Coetzee. “This webinar will provide manufacturers with the strategies and technologies they need to secure their most critical systems before it’s too late.”

The webinar is tailored for plant managers, OT engineers, IT security leaders, and other professionals in manufacturing cybersecurity who must prepare for imminent cyber-physical attacks.