Kaspersky Unveils App for Streamlined Subscription Tracking

Kaspersky is set to release a Premium version of SubsCrab, a mobile app designed to assist users in monitoring their subscriptions and managing payment schedules.

SubsCrab simplifies the process of tracking subscriptions, ensuring transparency and cost-effectiveness for users. This multi-platform app, available on both iOS and Android, boasts an extensive catalog comprising more than 4,000 subscription services and 11,000 rate plans.

The subscription model, a convenient and transparent means of monetizing digital services, has gained widespread popularity in recent years. According to the business search report titled “Subscription E-Commerce Global Market Report,” the global subscription e-commerce market experienced significant growth, surging from $119.4 billion in 2022 to $196.35 billion in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 64.4%. Furthermore, Deloitte’s “Digital media trends survey” revealed that 20% of the world’s population now subscribes to over 10 paid services each month, collectively amounting to over $100 per month.

SubsCrab was developed within Kaspersky Product Studio, the company’s business division responsible for creating and validating innovative partnerships and products. This versatile app, available on both iOS and Android, houses an extensive range of available subscriptions, including more than 4,000 subscription services and 11,000 rate plans. Notably, unlike other subscription tracking applications, SubsCrab imposes no limitations on the number of subscriptions users can add.

The application offers both Free and Premium versions. The Free version lets users view and add active subscriptions, plus a calendar with upcoming charges. Additionally, it offers push notifications about impending charges, alternative services, and valuable insights into subscriptions of interest.

The premium version offers Email Scan, eliminating manual subscription input with enhanced features. Furthermore, users can categorize accounts into distinct groups, such as work-related subscriptions (e.g., for business services) and personal subscriptions like games and streaming services.

Kirill Yurkin, the founder of SubsCrab, commented, “Today, most digital services, programs, and applications operate on a subscription model. It is a user-friendly approach that is also easy to understand. However, at some point, users accumulate too many subscriptions, making it difficult and potentially very expensive to keep track of them all. We designed SubsCrab to consolidate each user’s active subscriptions in one place, empowering them to manage this crucial aspect of their lives with ease.”