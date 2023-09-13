BT and Johnson Controls Collaborate to Help Businesses

BT and Johnson Controls have announced a new collaboration aimed at assisting business customers in the UK and internationally in harnessing smart building technology to digitally monitor, analyze, and optimize energy usage in workplaces.

This initiative encompasses a wide range of buildings, from offices to factories, all of which stand to benefit by helping customers accelerate their journey to Net Zero while simultaneously reducing operational expenses.

These two global leaders in their respective fields plan to leverage their extensive expertise in sustainable building management and global networking to simplify the process of emissions reduction from buildings worldwide.

Sarwar Khan, Global Head of Digital Sustainability for BT’s Business division, stated, “Our partnership with Johnson Controls will enable BT to fulfill its commitment to help customers avoid 60 million tonnes of CO2 emissions by the end of March 2030. Customers will gain improved visibility and control over energy data from connected buildings, assisting them in reducing Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions and achieving Net Zero objectives more rapidly.”

According to the World Green Building Council, buildings are responsible for nearly 40% of greenhouse gas emissions, with the International Energy Agency (IEA) reporting that they consume a minimum of 30% of global energy. Smart and sustainable buildings are gaining prominence as a pivotal means to meet climate targets. Simultaneously, the proliferation of subsystems, IoT devices, and data is fueling a demand for secure and reliable networks. This extends to areas within buildings that may have previously been underserved by outdated networking solutions.

In response to these challenges, BT and Johnson Controls are offering solutions that harness smart building technology and Johnson Controls’ OpenBlue digital platform. These solutions are interconnected through secure and resilient networks, enhancing data capture, bolstering security, and enabling effective management of connected buildings at scale.

Katie McGinty, Vice President and Chief Sustainability and External Relations Officer at Johnson Controls commented, “With the formidable combination of technology and partnerships, coupled with government incentives, there has never been a more opportune time to champion sustainability leadership and action. The collaboration between Johnson Controls and BT will unlock new potential for customers to further reduce emissions, cut costs, and galvanize their employees toward their sustainability goals.”

BT and Johnson Controls will showcase their combined technologies through a live demonstration at BT’s research facilities in Adastral Park.