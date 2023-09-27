Ericsson Set to Accelerate Digital Growth in Sub-Saharan Africa

The Ericson Mobility Report for June 2023, forecasts Sub-Saharan Africa to be the the region with the highest growth in total mobile data traffic, rising by 37% annually between 2022 and 2028.

This increase in data traffic will primarily be driven by a four-times increase in smartphone traffic in the period, with average data per active smartphone settling at 19 GB per month in 2028.

Mobile World Congress Kigali 2023

The Mobile World Congress Kigali 2023, taking place from October 17 to October 19, 2023 where international industry leaders and high-level African policymakers will convene to discuss and share various insights on advancing the digital economy of the African continent.

Accelerating Africa’s Digital Growth

Ericsson, leading networking and telecommunications company will be represented at the congress and will address their commitment to Africa’s digital acceleration and driving sustainable growth in Africa with 4G and 5G uptake.

The company will also highlight how its technology and digital solutions are addressing the continent’s connectivity needs and will showcase the latest portfolio offerings and solutions that will accelerate Africa’s digitalization journey.