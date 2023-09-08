Bayobab’s License Boosts Nigeria’s Connectivity

Nigeria| Bayobab Group, formerly known as MTN GlobalConnect, is thrilled to announce the acquisition of a National Long-Distance Operator License from Nigerian regulatory authorities.

This milestone ushers in a new era of connectivity meeting Nigeria’s surging data demand. Bayobab Nigeria can now facilitate long-distance traffic, fostering enhanced communication, collaboration, and innovation.

Frédéric Schepens, CEO of Bayobab Group, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “This achievement marks a transformative moment for us as we eagerly anticipate contributing to the growth and development of Nigeria’s digital economy. At Bayobab, we are deeply committed to pushing the boundaries of what is achievable in the realm of connectivity.” He further emphasized, “This license serves as a testament to our unwavering dedication to delivering seamless and advanced connectivity solutions to our clients and partners. We firmly believe that connectivity forms the foundation upon which innovation thrives. Our commitment to excellence and innovation will continue to guide us as we embark on this new chapter, delivering next-gen digital connectivity across Nigeria.”

Nigeria’s Digital Transformation: A Booming Landscape of Connectivity

In a dynamic era of digital transformation, Nigeria’s connectivity landscape has witnessed remarkable growth, fundamentally changing how its population accesses information, conducts business and engages globally. With a population exceeding 200 million, as reported by GSMA Intelligence, the adoption of digital services by governments, businesses, and consumers is reshaping daily life in Nigeria.

Mobile technology plays an instrumental role in the nation’s economy, with mobile broadband being the predominant means of internet access, unlocking new possibilities. The surge in digital services, spanning from mobile financial solutions to dynamic e-learning platforms, has sparked a revolution in how Nigerians access essential services, resulting in an escalating demand for data.

Africa’s largest ICT market is Nigeria, boasting around 82% of the continent’s telecom subscribers and 29% of its internet usage. In alignment with the visionary Fiber Ambitions Policy set forth by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Bayobab Nigeria, as a key player, commits to enhancing connectivity, thereby propelling Nigeria’s digital evolution and making substantial contributions to shaping this transformative landscape.

Josephine Sarouk, Managing Director of Bayobab Nigeria, shared her perspective, stating, “This license embodies the pulse of innovation, the cadence of progress, and the harmony of collaboration. We are not merely connecting points; we are intricately weaving a tapestry of possibilities through seamless connectivity, enabling the benefits of a modern connected life across Nigeria.”

As Nigeria’s connectivity landscape continues to evolve rapidly, it stands on the brink of even greater growth. The nation’s tech embrace and digital inclusion efforts foreshadow a future where connectivity drives economic growth, innovation, and societal progress.