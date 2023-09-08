Bayobab announces the appointment of Managing Director, Bayobab Cote d’Ivoire

Bayobab Group (formerly MTN GlobalConnect) is delighted to introduce Florent Guede as the Managing Director of Bayobab Cote d’Ivoire.

“Florent is a familiar face within the Bayobab Family, having been a part of the Bayobab Group for the past 4 years. He has been a highly esteemed member of our team, and we are thrilled to announce his well-deserved promotion. We have every confidence in his ability to continue contributing significantly to Bayobab’s success and to deliver cutting-edge digital solutions through our Bayobab Fibre and Communication Platforms throughout Cote d’Ivoire,” shared Frédéric Schepens, CEO of Bayobab Group.

Florent’s responsibilities will encompass guiding Bayobab Cote d’Ivoire to the forefront of its operations and furthering Bayobab’s mission and objectives, with a focus on enhancing revenue, profitability, and overall organizational growth. He will spearhead Bayobab’s aspirations to establish a dependable terrestrial fiber network that supports high-speed connectivity across the country.

With an extensive background in overseeing the implementation and deployment of critical service platforms, such as Messaging, signaling, and the roaming platform, Florent most recently oversaw the establishment of the company’s Service Operations Centre in Africa, aimed at enhancing Bayobab’s Customer Success Centre support.

With over 18 years of experience in the telecom industry, Florent has served as a technical expert, marketing professional, and sales leader, managing key accounts on a multinational scale. He holds a master’s degree in business administration from Cardiff Metropolitan University (CMU), as well as a master’s degree in telecommunications. Additionally, he possesses an extended Diploma in International Business and Strategy from the Scottish Qualification Authority.