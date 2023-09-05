ATG Digital Unveils New QR Code Reader

In a groundbreaking development, ATG Digital, pioneers in the field of Access Control and Visitor Management, has unveiled its advanced QR Code Reader solution, heralding a new era in precision access control.

This system is set to “revolutionize” the industry with its powerful features that not only enhance security but also significantly improve the efficiency of access control.

Ariel Flax, representing ATG, enthusiastically describes the capabilities of the new ATG QR Reader, highlighting its ability to provide seamless, contactless access control, thereby creating an exceptional user experience. Flax notes, “It is a revolution in access control management, enabling a level of precision never seen before.”

The speed of scanning allows authorized individuals immediate entry to designated areas, while its “intelligent flagging and blocking” capabilities act as a formidable deterrent against intruders. Advanced features enable QR Code invitations to restrict access based on specific time slots or a predefined number of entries, with the system capable of instantly revoking access upon detecting any irregularities. Furthermore, the system records entry and exit times, facilitating enhanced time and attendance tracking, while real-time insights assist in achieving “optimal operational efficiency.”

To enhance the overall experience, the system can automatically send pre-configured QR codes to guests in advance and notify hosts upon their arrival, ensuring a seamless welcome to the premises.

Flax highlights QR scanners’ NFC integration, adding value across departments, and showcasing their versatility and seamless integration for businesses. He explains, “Everyone benefits from this innovation. Security Managers gain precise control over area access and timing, while HR & Payroll gain access to accurate, time-stamped records.”

Flax further emphasizes the significance of reporting, as it provides essential business intelligence to the C-Suite, guiding strategic decisions. Additionally, real-time reporting offers immediate responsiveness, granting both staff and visitors the ultimate peace of mind.

The ATG QR Code Reader was introduced to ATG Digital’s customer base in August, and its adoption has been remarkably positive. Flax notes, “The response has been overwhelmingly favorable, indicating that our solution effectively addresses a clear market need.”

Businesses of all types benefit from ATG QR Code Readers, enhancing security within ATG Digital’s access control solution.