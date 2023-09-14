Accenture Funds Save the Children Youth Initiatives in South Africa with $1.3M

Accenture has successfully allocated $1.3 million (approximately R24 million) to the NGO Save the Children in South Africa for youth entrepreneurship and social innovation projects over the next three years. This partnership includes Save the Children as part of the Accenture Skills 2 Succeed (S2S) program, marking the first time the collaboration has engaged the South African cohort.

Equipping South African Youth

Khethiwe Nkuna, Responsible Business Executive for Accenture in Africa, explained that the program’s primary goal is to equip South African youth, particularly those experiencing severe inequality, with the skills necessary for successful participation in decent work and economic growth.

It also aims to instill youth with the attitudes, knowledge, and values needed for the development of a sustainable and resource-efficient society. The project will target youth aged 15-24 in Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and Gauteng Provinces, including individuals facing inequality and discrimination such as women, migrants, refugees, and unaccompanied youth.

A Sharp Focus on Skills Development

Accenture intends to engage 30,000 youth (50% women) through various awareness-raising interventions focused on skills development, employment readiness, gender equality, inclusion, green job opportunities, and climate change. Additionally, they plan to enhance the knowledge and skills of 20,000 youth (50% women), including 100 migrant, refugee, and unaccompanied youth, through training in employability skills and fostering a growth and green mindset.

Geared Towards Improving Career Readiness

The entrepreneurship-focused program will support 12,000 youth (50% women) in improving career readiness and resiliency, finding decent jobs, establishing businesses, pursuing higher education, and reaching 860 adults, including educators, community leaders, caregivers, and parents, to create a supportive environment for youth’s career readiness and resiliency.

The Stark Reality of Unemployment

The focus on South Africa is driven by the country’s classification as a middle-income nation with a high Human Development Index rating. However, it grapples with extreme inequality, marked by the coexistence of poverty, unemployment, and environmental degradation alongside prosperity, modern cities, and developed infrastructure. Vulnerable children and youth in South Africa often face the prospect of unemployment, underemployment, and hazardous work, leading to prevalent poverty and protection issues.

The project will address several critical issues, including:

Developing career readiness and resilience among youth to enter emerging job markets.

Creating job linkages, particularly in green job sectors.

Bridging the digital skills gap by providing essential digital skills training.

Addressing the unique needs of migrant boys and girls.

Empowering young people as advocates and leaders for social and climate action.

Promoting gender equality in the labor market.

Marumo Sidwell Sekgobela, Acting Programmes Director at Save the Children, South Africa, detailed the selection of project participants from various sources, including public schools, afterschool programs, TVET colleges, youth-centric Community Service Organizations (CSOs), and Community Based Organizations (CBOs) in local township communities and existing Save the Children programs.

Investing for the Future

Accenture will work with employee engagement initiatives to support program implementation.

Their investment will not only extend and enhance existing S2S programming but also add innovative elements to address inequality, empower youth as change agents, and equip them with the skills necessary for success in the green economy.

The partnership aims to prepare youth for new economic opportunities and contribute to the development of a just, sustainable, and resource-efficient society.