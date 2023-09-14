Mark Zuckerberg Announces Global Launch of WhatsApp Channels

WhatsApp launched channels in over 150 countries, providing a private means to receive updates of significance. WhatsApp extends a warm welcome to thousands of organizations, sports teams, artists, and thought leaders, offering users the opportunity to follow them directly within the WhatsApp platform.

Creating a Private Broadcasting Service

For those new to Channels, the primary objective is to create the most private broadcasting service possible. Channels are distinct from regular chats, and the identities of those you choose to follow remain concealed from other followers. Additionally, WhatsApp takes steps to safeguard the personal information of both channel administrators and their followers.

Positive Feedback from Around the World

The positive feedback received during the initial launch in ten countries has been greatly appreciated. As WhatsApp expands Channels on a global scale, they are introducing several enhancements:

Enhanced Directory

Users can now discover channels to follow, which are automatically filtered based on their country. Additionally, they have the option to view new channels, those that are the most active, and those with the highest number of followers.

Reactions

Users can express their sentiments by reacting with emojis and view a tally of the total reactions. These reactions are not visible to other followers.

Editing

In the near future, channel administrators will gain the ability to make updates to their posts for up to 30 days before they are automatically removed from WhatsApp servers.

Forwarding

When forwarding an update to chats or groups, WhatsApp ensures that it includes a link back to the original channel, allowing recipients to access more information.

This marks just the beginning of WhatsApp’s journey with Channels, and they pledge to continuously introduce new features and expand this offering based on user feedback. In the upcoming months, they will also enable anyone to create their own channel.

WhatsApp has launched the official WhatsApp Channel to keep users seeking direct updates on product developments informed about the company’s ongoing initiatives.