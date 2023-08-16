Womhub and Cisco EDGE Illuminate the Role of Partnerships in Shaping Progress

In celebration of a new forged alliance between Womhub and Cisco EDGE, the teams came together to discuss the importance of partnerships and collaborations in shaping the landscape of progress, highlighting the stories that brought them to where they are today.

In the discussion led by Hema Vallabh, Nadia Moosajee, Womhub and Guy Diedrich, Cisco VP, insights were shared on the power of partnerships, particularly in the context of gender equality, technology and economic empowerment.

Nadia Moosajee, the co-founder and director of WomHub, a South African organization dedicated to empowering women entrepreneurs in tech and innovation, spoke passionately about the importance of diversity and inclusion in the technology sector.

As a visionary leader who’s committed to bridging the gender gap in entrepreneurship and technology, Nadia drew from her own experiences and challenges in navigating a world often dominated by men.

Journey Towards Success Initiates with Failure

Nadia emphasized the critical role of partnerships in her journey, stating;

“Coming from a recent post-apartheid South Africa where you’re not just a woman, but you’re a woman of color, probably the one on a scholarship and you didn’t go to a private school and the like and here we are. We saw this problem, and wanted to do something about it. Honestly, people didn’t take us seriously. We walked into rooms, we got laughed out of rooms, ‘So cute, you know, initiative can change the world’ they would say. You can have the will power, you can have the vision, right? but who are those enablers?”

Partnerships and Collaborations: Keys to Progress

Nadia further highlighted the significance of collaboration between organizations and individuals who understand the vision and values of initiatives aiming to change the status quo.

She mentioned the early partnership with a multinational cooperation that believed in their cause, emphasizing that sustainable collaborations go beyond just “Writing Check” and involve true engagement, shared values and long-term partnership.

One of the key themes that emerged from the discussion was the concept of “partnership” itself. Nadia underlined that partnership doesn’t merely mean financial support; it’s about aligning values, building relationships, and working together for a shared mission.

She narrated how WomHub built its spaces, known as “hubs,” with an understanding of the unique needs of women entrepreneurs, providing facilities like lactation rooms and wellness lounges. These considerations were not just token gestures but part of a larger effort to create an inclusive ecosystem.

The Inextricable Link Between Policy and Technology

Guy Diedrich, representing Cisco, a global technology leader, added to the conversation by emphasizing the inextricable link between policy and technology. He highlighted how innovation and policy considerations are intertwined, driving Cisco’s global government affairs and innovation strategies.

Guy underscored the significance of involving diverse voices in tech and policy discussions, especially in areas like artificial intelligence (AI), where biased programming can lead to unintended consequences.

Addressing Gender Disparities

The panel also delved into the necessity of focusing on both women and younger men when addressing gender disparities. Nadia made it clear that empowerment efforts for women don’t diminish the importance of supporting younger men.

Instead, it’s about ensuring that everyone has equitable access to opportunities, resources, and education. Guy echoed this sentiment, asserting that diverse perspectives around the table are required when developing technologies like AI, to avoid perpetuating biases.

A Pathway to a Brighter Future

Throughout the discussion, the power of partnerships emerged as a central theme. WomHub’s collaboration with Cisco’s Networking Academy, designed to train future STEM professionals, showcases how the private sector can play a pivotal role in nurturing a diverse talent pipeline. The two organizations are not just investing in the present but are also looking toward a future where technology’s potential is harnessed inclusively.

In a rapidly changing world, where innovation is driven by collaboration, the stories of WomHub and Cisco’s partnership offer hope and inspiration. These initiatives demonstrate that when individuals and organizations come together with a shared vision, a genuine commitment to diversity, and a desire to level the playing field, transformative change is possible. It’s a reminder that partnerships are more than business transactions; they’re a catalyst for progress, a driving force for innovation, and a path toward a brighter, more inclusive future.