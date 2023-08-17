What to Expect from the 15th BRICS Summit

After several months of planning and groundwork BRICS Summit is ready to be hosted from 22-24th August 2023 at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg. This year BRICS leaders representing emerging world economies – Brazil, India, China and South Africa aim to develop trade and economic cooperation among its members.

Themed, ‘BRICS and Africa: Partnership for Mutually Accelerated Growth, Sustainable Development, and Inclusive Multilateralism’ this year marks the 15th BRICS Summit and will be the first in-person meeting of the group since the coronavirus pandemic.

Leaders attending this years summit will be; South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazil’s President – Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier this year, Moscow announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be attending – due to an arrest warrant against him issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Instead, Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov will represent Moscow at the Summit. The leaders intend to engage with business during the BRICS Business Forum – particularly the New Development Bank, BRICS Business Council and other mechanisms throughout the forum.

The BRICS Summit is not open to the public and is solely reserved as a private meeting between Heads of State and Government. However, an extensive business programme has been arranged culminating in the form of the BRICS Business Forum for those who would like to participate.

The BRICS Business Forum that will include a Trade Fair will commence on 19 August at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand and officially opened by the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Mr. Ebrahim Patel on Saturday 19 August 2023 at 10h00.

The exhibition will serve as a platform for showcasing products and services from the BRICS countries as well as Business to Business interaction aimed at increasing intra-BRICS trade and investment.