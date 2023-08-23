Uhuru Consumer Electronics Set to Launch Revolutionary Satellite

Uhuru Consumer Electronics announces the launch of Uhuru-AzaniaSat, aiming to ensure broadband coverage across the entire African continent. This historic event is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2024.

“Uhuru is dedicated to delivering Total Connectivity and Digital Solutions to the African continent and its people while transferring skills and advancing technology,” stated Daniel Thebe, CEO, and founder of Uhuru.

This ambitious goal will be realized through the establishment of a digital ecosystem of communication satellites designed to serve the 1.4 billion population across 57 countries, spanning an area of 30 million square kilometers on the African continent. A significant partnership has formed with the esteemed consulting company, SC Solutions, headquartered in Silicon Valley, Sunnyvale, California. This collaboration, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed on September 3, 2022, aims to leverage the joint capabilities of the two companies to enhance efficiency in this endeavor.

SC Solutions ensures successful execution, realizing Uhuru’s mission, and benefiting individuals across Africa through programmatic and technical roles.

Uhuru’s strategy involves offering world-class fixed-mobile connectivity and digital solutions across various business verticals. The approach allows individual countries to select the type of service they require via a satellite (or network of satellites) that possesses versatile functionalities. The range of services provided by these satellites encompasses connectivity and cloud services, media delivery, digital commerce, financial services, gaming, education, healthcare, agriculture, government-to-citizen (G2C) services, smart cities, and manufacturing.

An integral aspiration of Uhuru is to establish a leading presence in providing authentic 5G services for African countries.

Gaining spectrum rights enables the building of a leading 5G network, positioning Africa to vie for global wireless tech leadership.