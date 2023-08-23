The age of process automation

Over the past 100 years, technical advancements have accelerated automation systems, such as process automation. This has reduced non-value-added processes, enabling designers, engineers, and employers to focus on essential priorities.

This sentiment is echoed by a report from the analyst group Omdia, titled “Taking Control of Industrial Digital Transformation.” The report emphasizes the need for plants and processes to adopt automation architectures that support continuous technological renewal.

In fact, we are witnessing segments such as MMM (mining, minerals, and metals), WWW (water and wastewater), CPG (consumer packaged goods), healthcare, renewable energy, chemicals, and automotive embracing process automation to design and deliver tailored, industry-specific solutions.

Furthermore, with the increasing number of digitally focused younger engineers entering the industry, process automation has truly taken the forefront. This new generation of engineers is digitally proficient, and their innovative mindset drives the development and implementation of automation solutions.

Putting process automation into practice

While the above clearly makes a case for process automation, the technology may still sound somewhat abstract to the layperson.

Simply put, process automation can be defined as the use of software and technologies to automate business processes and functions in order to achieve defined organizational goals. These include product manufacturing, employee hiring and onboarding, and customer service.

Furthermore, process automation improves efficiency and accuracy. It acts as the golden thread running through many organizational processes.

Process automation automates repetitive, rules-based tasks, leading to increased speed and accuracy. It streamlines and manages tasks without human intervention.

In practice, it enhances efficiency by reducing errors and expediting repetitive tasks, resulting in cost savings and increased productivity. It enables businesses to focus on strategic decisions and high-value activities.

It also enhances the overall customer experience. Process automation allows organizations to deliver improved service, such as faster resource access and query resolution. Tasks that previously took hours or days now take only minutes.

Process automation can also scale to integrate with technologies like AI. Together, process automation and AI provide insights that might be unattainable for humans. This contributes to informed and accurate decision-making.

By reducing human errors and speeding up processes, process automation and AI enable companies to deliver products and services more quickly and accurately. This improved operational efficiency leads not only to cost savings but also enhances customer satisfaction, giving businesses a competitive edge.

Ultimately, process automation meets the needs of various industries requiring automated processes without human intervention. This, in turn, leads to cost savings, improved efficiency, accurate insights, tailored solutions, and enhanced customer service.

By Hennie Colyn, Direct Sales Executive: Process Automation at Schneider Electric