Recognized as a premier business school for sustainability and ethical leadership, Rhodes Business School has partnered with eLearnAfrica to create a Virtual Learning Environment (VLE). This initiative supports the school’s mission to expand the reach of its AMBA-accredited MBA across Africa and beyond.

Professor Owen Skae, Director of Rhodes Business School, anticipates the operational launch of the eLearnAfrica-supported VLE in 2024. He expresses enthusiasm for the enhanced accessibility of the MBA program. Founded in 2000, Rhodes Business School is committed to “transforming business for a sustainable world” through responsible business education.

Skae highlights lessons from the pandemic, indicating that traditional teaching methods are evolving. The combination of digital and physical teaching, known as ‘Phygital,’ offers convenience, flexibility, and meaningful engagement. Skae emphasizes the significance of having the right technology to facilitate effective teaching regardless of the mode.

Partnering with eLearnAfrica, a reputable provider, was essential to create the required state-of-the-art VLE platform. The VLE will encompass a range of synchronous and asynchronous teaching and learning tools, aligning with the school’s commitment to a transformative MBA experience.

By leveraging the VLE-enabled MBA, the school aims to reduce on-campus attendance while enhancing face-to-face interaction. The Rhodes Business School’s core ethos of “Leadership for Sustainability” is reflected in its curriculum, which focuses on the 4E model (Economy, Ethics, Ecology, and Equity).

Skae underscores the importance of management education in unlocking Africa’s potential and achieving continental goals. The MBA program seeks to cultivate future business leaders who prioritize ethical and sustainable practices, contributing to the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and the Sustainable Development Goals.

The favorable rand-dollar exchange further enhances the value of pursuing a World-Rhodes Business School’s eLearnAfrica partnership and VLE development emphasize accessible, transformative business education throughout Africa.