Deloitte Africa Bolsters Cloud Engineering to Meet Rising Google Cloud Demand

Deloitte Africa expands Cloud Engineering for growing Google Cloud demand across the continent. This expansion adds senior Cloud Engineers to Deloitte Africa, with expertise in Google Cloud and skills spanning cloud, data, and cyber engineering.

The growth of the Google Cloud practice complements Deloitte’s extensive skills-building program across Deloitte Africa, establishing it as a pre-eminent authority in Google Cloud Analytics, Generative AI, and Advertising.

Empowering Business Growth: Navigating Cloud Technologies in Africa’s Unique Landscape

Cloud technologies have become increasingly vital for driving business growth in Africa and for clients to differentiate themselves in the market. Companies require more cloud expertise to implement and manage these technologies to stay competitive. Deloitte Africa recognizes the unique challenges and opportunities businesses face when adopting cloud technologies in the African context, including connectivity and infrastructure issues. Our Global Alliance with Google Cloud and its $1B commitment in Africa across connectivity, devices, employment creation, skill development, enterprise development, and innovation provide additional support for Deloitte to accelerate innovation with our clients.

The demand for Google Cloud expertise has been steadily rising in Africa, and Deloitte Africa is uniquely positioned to meet this demand with its expanded Cloud Engineering practice. This is a significant driver for using cloud technologies as an impetus to drive innovation and growth. This acquisition of highly skilled Cloud Engineers reinforces Deloitte Africa’s ability to assist clients in harnessing the full potential of cloud technologies, enabling them to propel their businesses forward.

“We’re excited to expand our Cloud Engineering practice at Deloitte Africa to meet the growing demand for Google Cloud expertise across the continent,” said Mitesh Chotu, Cloud Engineering Leader, Deloitte Africa. “We’re committed to helping our clients achieve their business goals and stay ahead of the curve. Our expanding Cloud Engineering practice is a testament to that commitment.”

Empowering Business Transformation: Unleashing the Synergy of Google Cloud and Google Marketing Platform

Google Cloud and the Google Marketing Platform offer several differentiators crucial for helping clients transform their business through cloud technology—Google Cloud’s scalability and flexibility aid organizations in swift adaptation to market shifts and customer needs. Advanced analytics, AI, and machine learning from Google Cloud and the Google Marketing Platform offer enhanced customer insights, boosting marketing effectiveness. Google Cloud and Google Marketing Platform seamlessly integrate, offering comprehensive end-to-end solutions with Google Workspace and other services.

“We are delighted to see Deloitte Africa embrace our efforts to boost digital transformation in the South African region,” said Bruno Heese, Head of Alliances and Channels for EMEA, Google Cloud. “Demand for localized digital transformation is high, and innovative cloud infrastructure and generative AI solutions are imperative for reaching customers across the continent in new ways.”

The team expansion demonstrates Deloitte Africa’s dedication to providing comprehensive cloud engineering services aligned with client needs in Africa and the EMEA region. By expanding its expertise in Google Cloud, Deloitte Africa enhances its ability to support clients’ innovation agendas and help them achieve their business goals.

Matt Lacey, Chief Commercial Officer of Google/Alphabet for Deloitte, adds, “This latest expansion to our team in South Africa is another important step in the rapid expansion of our Google footprint across EMEA. Our enhanced capacity in Africa enables us to better serve our clients in Africa and across EMEA more generally.”