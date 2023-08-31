MTN Group Names Marina Madale Executive for Sustainability & Shared Value

MTN Group is delighted to declare the appointment of Marina Madale as Group Executive for Sustainability & Shared Value, commencing on 1 September 2023. Previously, Marina held the role of General Manager for Sustainability and Shared Value at MTN Group.

In her new capacity, she will lead the strategic vision for the management of Sustainability and Shared Value and oversee the endeavors of our foundations throughout MTN Group’s markets.

Marina boasts extensive global experience spanning multiple sectors including oil & gas, energy, banking, and property development across various countries such as Qatar, Mozambique, Botswana, Gabon, South Africa, and Australia. She played a pivotal role in pioneering community Local Development Agreements and a Local Content strategy for the oil and gas sector in Mozambique. Prior to joining MTN, she held distinguished senior positions at Sasol.

Noteworthy among her accomplishments at MTN, Marina spearheaded the formulation of the Group’s science-based targets for net-zero emissions, MTN’s inaugural Digital Human Rights Transparency report, and the pioneering pan-African MTN Skills Academy.

“Marina’s profound comprehension of sustainability and shared value has been pivotal in aligning MTN’s commitments and programs with global best practices, taking into account African realities. Her exceptional execution and significant contributions have elevated our group-wide strategy and fortified our dedication to responsible business. As we navigate a dynamic landscape, Marina’s leadership will play a crucial role in upholding our promises to stakeholders and communities alike,” remarked Nompilo Morafo, MTN Group’s Chief Sustainability and Corporate Affairs Officer.

Marina holds a Master’s degree in Communications from Bond University, Australia, and a Bachelor of Social Science Degree in Politics, Philosophy, and Economics from the University of Cape Town, South Africa.