Mastercard Partners with EMIS to Boost Digital Economy

Angola| Mastercard has entered into a strategic collaboration with Empresa Interbancária de Serviços S.A (EMIS) to introduce a co-branded contactless card incorporating EMV technology.

This initiative aims to bolster the digital economy and expedite the process of digital transformation. EMIS, also known as the Interbank Service Company, functions as the financial infrastructure operator for the Angolan Payment System. It holds responsibility for managing the interbank network encompassing ATMs and Point-of-Sale (POS) terminals. Additionally, EMIS serves as the clearing house for direct debit and funds transfer operations within banks, while also functioning as a Mobile Virtual Process Operator (MVPO) within Angola.

Through this partnership, cardholders in Angola, including both consumers and small business proprietors, will have the advantage of a single card that facilitates cross-border payments within and outside the nation. This development contributes to the establishment of an interoperable payment system.

Furthermore, this collaboration bears positive implications for financial institutions. They will be able to leverage cost synergies and harness Mastercard’s cutting-edge technology for their domestic market and card offerings. Consequently, this will augment the existing local domestic scheme. These potential strides stand as a significant advancement for the Angolan Central Bank (BNA), which strives to enhance financial inclusion for a multitude of individuals and drive the growth of the country’s digital economy and ecosystem.

As part of this partnership, Angolan banks are positioned to utilize Mastercard’s loyalty platform, the national fraud, and risk management solution, as well as Mastercard Payments Gateway Services. These resources will facilitate the support of e-commerce enterprises and the seamless processing of various online transactions.

Mark Elliott, Division President of Sub-Saharan Africa at Mastercard, articulated, “Our approach to innovation entails collaborating with like-minded partners to energize an inclusive, digital economy that benefits individuals across the globe. Our alliance with EMIS underscores our dedication to supporting pivotal stakeholders globally in crafting an interconnected global payments ecosystem that serves diverse consumer needs.”

José Matos, Chief Executive Officer at EMIS, conveyed, “Angola’s strides in the financial services sector are substantial, and our collaboration with Mastercard aims to expedite this progress. Through this partnership, we are committed to promptly introducing the wide-ranging advantages of a fully-fledged interoperable payment system, thus establishing an all-encompassing digital and financial ecosystem for the people of Angola.”

Angola’s strategic focus on digital transformation and the expansion of the information and communication technologies (ICT) sector permeates various domains, with the government recognizing them as crucial components of socio-economic development, integral to the fight against poverty and the marginalization of vulnerable groups, and instrumental in driving modernization.

In May 2022, Manuel Homem, the Minister of Telecommunications, Information Technologies, and Social Communication, emphasized the Angolan Government’s role in advancing the Single Digital Market in Africa and the business environment. Consequently, the government has directed its efforts toward promoting and supporting technological modernization to ensure effective governance, heightened financial inclusion, as well as improved economic and social well-being.

Mastercard’s collaboration with EMIS aligns seamlessly with its global commitment to financial inclusion, as it endeavors to bring 1 billion individuals, including 50 million micro and small businesses, and 25 million women entrepreneurs, into the digital economy by 2025, through a series of initiatives and partnerships.