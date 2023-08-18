Kaspersky Bolsters INTERPOL’s Africa Cyber Surge II with Vital Threat Intelligence

Kaspersky played a crucial role in supporting INTERPOL’s Africa Cyber Surge II operation, aiding investigators in identifying compromised infrastructure and apprehending cybercrime suspects. The collaborative effort yielded remarkable outcomes, including 14 arrests and the discovery of network infrastructure linked to over $40 million in losses.

Strengthening Cybercrime Departments and Partnerships

Spanning 25 African countries, the operation was carried out under the umbrella of INTERPOL’s Cybercrime Directorate, with diverse organizational support.

Kaspersky actively shared indicators of compromise with INTERPOL, fostering increased collaboration among African law enforcement agencies. This united front was geared towards combating cyber extortion, phishing, and online scams.

Pioneering Private-Public Collaboration for Cybersecurity

Jürgen Stock, INTERPOL Secretary General, highlighted the far-reaching impact of the Africa Cyber Surge II operation.

It not only bolstered cybercrime departments within member countries but also forged stronger bonds with essential stakeholders like computer emergency response teams and Internet Service Providers.

This collaborative approach promises to mitigate the global impact of cybercrime and safeguard communities in the region.

Unified Action Against Cybercriminal Exploitation

Ambassador Jalel Chelba, Acting Executive Director of AFRIPOL, underscored the necessity of joint initiatives to counter the exploitation of digital technologies by cybercriminals.

The partnership between Kaspersky and INTERPOL, initiated in 2019, has led to synchronized operations and projects that raise awareness about cybercrime. This collaborative stride signifies a vital step forward in fortifying Africa’s cybersecurity landscape.