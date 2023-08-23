Inspiring South African Youth: Fuelling STEAMI Careers for a Brighter Future

South Africa must inspire its youth with the passion and confidence to pursue studies and careers in science, technology, engineering, arts, mathematics, and innovation (STEAM) subjects to fuel growth and create a brighter future. Central to this goal is addressing the misconception that these subjects are difficult to excel in and build a career.

According to Ntokozo Gcabashe, Senior Vice President of Operations at Natref refinery, who spoke at Sasol TechnoX 2023, a premier STEAMI career exhibition, learners who persevere in these subjects can forge successful careers. TechnoX aims to bring STEAMI to life through interactive talks, sparking interest in STEAMI careers among the youth.

“In a world marked by complexity, hyper-connectivity, and rapid technological advancements, equipping young people with adaptable skills is vital,” stated Gcabashe. “Our commitment involves nurturing holistic growth, unlocking potential, and shaping a future that prioritizes individuals, communities, and the planet.”

Gcabashe highlighted unprecedented challenges in the face of globalization and rapid technological shifts, which also offer abundant opportunities. Tapping into Africa’s youthful population of 200 million holds the key to overcoming these challenges and embracing these opportunities. Gcabashe emphasized the importance of not only STEMI but also problem-solving, critical thinking, arts, and innovation in the 21st-century skillset.

TechnoX’s positive impact on communities is evident through increased interest and performance in STEMI subjects in our regions of operation. Our interventions through the Sasol Foundation strive to make a meaningful difference in all our operational areas.

Buti Manamela, Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Science, and Technology, highlighted the power of STEAMI disciplines to shape the world and encouraged learners to pursue courses that advance South Africa. He commended Sasol for empowering youth with information to make career choices aligned with the country’s needs.